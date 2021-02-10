Bicyclist, driver die in high-speed crash in Fresno. What police know

A bicyclist was killed by a speeding driver early Wednesday in southwest Fresno, Fresno police reported. The driver of another car also died in the collision, which happened at West Jensen Avenue and South Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The collision took place about 5:45 a.m. Sgt. Mark Van Wyhe said police are attempting to determine if the driver that caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. All three people involved in the collision were men, he added.

Van Wyhe said that the Honda driver was eastbound on Jensen approaching Martin Luther King when he slammed into the bicycle rider, who was also eastbound. The impact knocked the bicycle rider an estimated 300 feet.

The driver then stuck a Toyota that was northbound on Martin Luther King as that driver was turning east onto Jensen. The impact knocked the Toyota into a utility police, killing the driver. The the Honda and the bicycle came to rest at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Van Wyhe said the intersection would be closed until late Wednesday morning.