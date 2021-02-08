Bicycle rider severely injured in crash with car in Fresno, CHP says

A bicyclist suffered severe injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday afternoon in east-central Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the collision occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue just north of McKinley Avenue.

Officers learned that the 55-year-old cyclist was crossing Cedar when he rode into the pathway of a gray Toyota Camry traveling south. The driver of the Camry was unable to stop in time and struck the victim, causing him to land on the windshield of the vehicle.

Salas said the man was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries. His condition was unknown.

The five occupants in the Camry were uninjured and cooperating with police in the investigation.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the collision, Salas said.

Salsas asked drivers to avoid Cedar between Brentwood and McKinley avenues as during the investigation.