Man dies, four people seriously hurt in fiery head-on collision in Madera County

A man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Madera County when a car crossed into opposing traffic, triggering a head-on collision and then catching fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people, including both drivers, suffered what were described as major injuries in the crash that happened about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 145 north of Avenue 9 1/2.

The man who died was identified only as a 30-year-old from Madera, pending family notification, the CHP stated.

A Fresno woman was driving a Lexus RX300 with two passengers northbound on the highway at about 55 mph. As a Chevrolet Cruze approached heading southbound, investigators said, it crossed over painted double yellow lines into the opposing lane and collided with the Lexus.

The Lexus spun clockwise and came to the rest on the east shoulder. The Chevrolet went off the east side of the road and burst into flames.

A man inside the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and another woman, both 31 and from Fresno and Reedley, respectively, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The Chevrolet’s driver, identified as Parminder Singh, 19, and his 23-year-old passenger, both from Kerman, also were taken to CRMC.

Several motorists stopped to help the victims, according to the CHP. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 559-675-1025.