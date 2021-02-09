Fresno man leads police into Old Town Clovis during chase. He ended up on a roof

A Fresno man who was driving a stolen car smashed into multiple vehicles while being pursued by officers, according to Clovis Police.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Pollasky Avenue and 5th Street when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. The driver sped away and was chased into Old Town Clovis, Lt. Jim Munro said.

The driver then collided into multiple vehicles, police added.

Munro said the a 28-year-old driver then got out of the stolen vehicle, jumped a fence and climbed up onto a rooftop near Pollasky and Barstow avenues. He eventually was arrested.

Two passengers who also were in the stolen vehicle were able to get away, Munro said.

The man who successfully fled was described to be wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and a female was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

One of the occupants in another vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-324-2800.