Two people, one a pedestrian, in critical condition after crash in Fresno High area

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Monday afternoon after they were struck by a van in the Fresno High area. One of the victims, a pedestrian, was pinned under a vehicle after the collision.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. at North Van Ness and East Clinton avenues. Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the driver of a white van was eastbound on Clinton when the collision took place and the impact knocked a white Mini Cooper onto the front lawn of a home on the southeast corner of intersection. Arriving firefighters freed the pedestrian from under a vehicle.

Uribe said police were still investigating what happened in the crash and where the pedestrian was when the impact occurred.

Also under investigation: Whether the van driver was impaired and whether he tried to flee after the crash. Uribe said the driver may have a history of driving with a suspended license.

