Tulare County deputies tipped to animal abuse find dachshund near death. Suspect arrested

Angel Navarro of Alpaugh is arrested Sunday in Earlimart by a Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy. Navarro allegedly beat a dachshund with a blunt metal object. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

An Alpaugh man was arrested after allegedly severely beating a dog Sunday in Earlimart, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies who were called just after noon to the 1000 block of South State Street found a Dachshund mix near the road unable to move due to major head trauma.

A deputy was able to care for the dog until Tulare County Animal Control arrived on the scene and took over treatment.

Deputies learned that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Angel Navarro, had hit the dog multiple times in the head, face and body with a blunt metal object for an unknown reason.

The sheriff’s office said Navarro revealed he had an active felony warrant for violation of Post Release Community Supervision.

Navarro was later booked into the South County Detention Facility on a charge of animal abuse and the active arrest warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.