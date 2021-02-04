2 Fresno homicide suspects arrested in SLO County after domestic disturbance

Two suspects in a Fresno homicide from last week have been arrested in Avila Beach after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a hotel.

According to a news release sent Thursday, deputies received reports of an incident around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Avila Beach Drive, near the San Luis Bay Inn parking lot.

Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officers detained one woman involved in the disturbance in the parking lot. Deputies then conducted a record check of the vehicle associated with a person involved in the disturbance.

Sheriffs learned that the vehicle was linked to Davon Thomas, 21, and Emanuel Johnson, 23. The news release said both men were homicide suspects from Fresno and were considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a law enforcement advisory.

Deputies determined Thomas was inside a hotel room with three children and two other women, according to the release.

Deputies evacuated the rooms near the hotel room, then secured the room and evacuated the three children and two women to safety. Thomas was detained without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Not long after, deputies received reports of potentially sighting of Johnson in the Avila Beach area. At around 9 p.m. deputies found and detained Johnson without incident.

Both Thomas and Johnson were arrested for outstanding murder warrants.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office found the three women and three children a safe place to stay for the night.

According to Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith, both men were detained in connection to a shooting at East Normal Avenue and North Mayfair Drive that left one 23-year-old man dead.

Beckwith said both men have been questioned by detectives but no charges have been filed at this time.