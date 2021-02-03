Man arrested in Fresno shooting that left 2 people dead on New Year’s Day, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder in connection with a double homicide in southeast Fresno on New Year’s Day, police said.

Marcello Della was booked into the Fresno County Jail for allegedly killing Michael Jenkins and Cruz Garcia.

Investigators said the suspect encountered the victims inside an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Peach Avenue and fatally shot both of them multiple times just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 1. One victim died at a hospital and the other at the scene.

The shooting suspect, now identified as Della by police, fled the scene in a gray sedan, authorities said. The killings were gang-related, according to police.

Investigators said Della has ties to both the Fresno and Sacramento areas.