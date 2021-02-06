Hit-and-run claims life of man walking on Fresno County road. Hunt is on for driver

A man walking along Friant Road was killed early Saturday, hit by a car that drifted onto the shoulder and then drove away, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. near Merrill Avenue in Fresno County.

A 38-year-old man was walking north on the paved shoulder of Friant Road when an unidentified driver, also headed north, allowed the vehicle to drift from the traffic lane to the right shoulder, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver left “without providing medical aid,” according to a CHP news release.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor on the part of either of those involved, the CHP stated.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400.