UPS driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Highway 99 in south San Joaquin Valley

A UPS driver died after colliding with a tractor-trailer truck Friday afternoon in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Avenue 120, near Highway 99 around the midpoint of Tulare and Delano.

According to CHP, the tractor-trailer hit the side of the UPS vehicle.

The UPS driver, described by officers as a man in his 20s, was ejected from the impact and ended up under the truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, CHP added.

The investigation of the collision is ongoing.