Local

UPS driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Highway 99 in south San Joaquin Valley

A UPS driver died after colliding with a tractor-trailer truck Friday afternoon in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Avenue 120, near Highway 99 around the midpoint of Tulare and Delano.

According to CHP, the tractor-trailer hit the side of the UPS vehicle.

The UPS driver, described by officers as a man in his 20s, was ejected from the impact and ended up under the truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, CHP added.

The investigation of the collision is ongoing.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service