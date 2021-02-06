Local
UPS driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Highway 99 in south San Joaquin Valley
A UPS driver died after colliding with a tractor-trailer truck Friday afternoon in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Avenue 120, near Highway 99 around the midpoint of Tulare and Delano.
According to CHP, the tractor-trailer hit the side of the UPS vehicle.
The UPS driver, described by officers as a man in his 20s, was ejected from the impact and ended up under the truck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, CHP added.
The investigation of the collision is ongoing.
