Man dies of gunshot wounds in carport of central Fresno apartment complex, police say

Fresno police early Tuesday were on the scene of a fatal shooting near the 2300 block of East Ashlan Avenue, where a man died just after 2 a.m.

At the crime scene, just south of Ashlan and next to the 41 Freeway, Capt. Burke Farrah said the victim was shot as he was trying to start his car in the carport of an apartment complex.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

He was not identified, pending notification of family.

It was the 12th homicide of the new year, keeping the number of slain well ahead of last year’s pace when Fresno had more than 70 homicides.

This story will be updated.