Fresno man ‘groomed’ 12-year-old girl to take advantage of her sexually, deputies say

A Fresno man was arrested Wednesday for alleged sex offenses against a minor, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Brent Cox of Fresno on the 700 block of Fulton Street after obtaining a no-bail arrest warrant.

He was booked into Fresno County jail and faces multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor and intimidating or dissuading a victim — a 12-year-old girl.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said detectives received information about Cox allegedly committing sexual acts for a prolonged period on the daughter of a woman he was dating.

Detectives said Cox had been in a long relationship with the victim and groomed her so he can take advantage of her sexually and found evidence that he did many sexual acts.

Anyone with additional information about Cox is asked to call Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.