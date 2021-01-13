Fresno-area teacher sued by student, accused of sexual harassment, ‘emotional distress’

A Reedley High School student is suing a teacher for sexual harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate comments about her body, clothing and choice of underwear.

The lawsuit accuses teacher Richard Rowell of using his position as a high school driving instructor to prey on a 16-year-old girl as they drove together in a car.

Rowell and the Kings Canyon Unified School District are being sued for sexual harassment, discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring and retention.

District spokeswoman Renee Delport declined to discuss the allegations, saying, “It is the practice of Kings Canyon Unified School District not to comment on pending lawsuits or personnel matters.”

Rowell could not be reached for comment Tuesday. It’s unclear if Rowell is facing a criminal investigation or if he still holds his positions as a driving instructor and teacher at the district’s continuation high school.

According to the lawsuit, the student began driver’s training with Rowell in late January 2020 and it was soon after that he began complimenting her about her appearance, saying she had nice legs and hair “...and telling Plaintiff certain articles of clothing looked good on her. Plaintiff noticed that Defendant Rowell began to share information about her which she had not discussed with him, such as her involvement in extracurricular activities and Plaintiff’s whereabouts since her last lesson. Plaintiff also noticed that Defendant Rowell would take Plaintiff to remote locations to isolate her and draw out the driving instruction lessons.”

The alleged victim’s attorney, Deborah P. Gutierrez of Makarem & Associates in Los Angeles, says in the lawsuit that Rowell didn’t stop at just giving compliments, he also talked about things that made the teenager uncomfortable and embarrassed.

“Defendant Rowell continued his harassment of Plaintiff by telling Plaintiff that other women at school wore panty hose and skirts, and that these articles of clothing could cause yeast infections. Defendant Rowell then asked Plaintiff if she had ever had a yeast infection and told Plaintiff that cotton underwear prevented yeast infections.”

Other allegations made in the lawsuit:

Rowell asked the 16-year-old to text him when she would be competing in her sport, so he could come and watch.

The girl asked a friend who was also taking driver’s training from Rowell if anything happened during their session. She said yes.

“Plaintiff’s friend disclosed to her that during a driving instruction lesson Defendant Rowell asked her what size tampon she wore,” the lawsuit states.

Mother reports him to district officials

The victim’s mother, who asked not to be identified, said in an interview that soon after her daughter began taking driver’s training she knew something wasn’t right.

“She became quiet and reserved and just kept to herself,” the mother said. “But then one night she was late coming home and when I asked her why, she said they went to put gas in the car at the district bus transportation area towards the city limits of Reedley. And they were alone.”

The mother, who is also a teacher, said she was livid. Normally, the district requires there be two students in the driver’s training car, but that day it was just her daughter and the instructor, Rowell. She asked her daughter if Rowell touched her in any way and she said no. That night she reported him to district officials.

“She was scared and felt vulnerable,” the mother said. “And that was the last time she had driver’s training with him.”

According to the lawsuit, around March 20 district officials told the teenager’s parents a “notice of determination” was issued against Rowell, meaning he had engaged in conduct that lacked professional judgment and that Rowell made inappropriate comments to the student.