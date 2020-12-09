Fresno police officer suspected of having child porn. He is a 17-year veteran of the force

Jeffrey Logue, 44, of Fresno Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A Fresno police officer was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Jeffrey Logue, 44, of Fresno at police headquarters. He was booked into Fresno County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

At the time of his arrest, Logue worked as a Fresno police officer assigned to the department’s homeless task force. He worked for the department for 17 years.

Upon learning of Logue’s arrest, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall personally fired him before he was booked into jail, according to a news release from Fresno Police Department.

Detectives with the task force received a cyber tip and on Wednesday served a search warrant to search Logue’s Fresno home and collect electronic devices. Authorities said there is no evidence so far that Logue physically molested a child.

The Fresno Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation.

“Chief Hall is shocked and outraged by the actions of Jeffrey Logue,” the news release said. “He shares in his disappointment with all the men and women of the Fresno Police Department. Chief Hall would like to thank the investigators assigned to the ICAC Taskforce for their dedication and the important work they do protecting our children.”

Anyone who has information about illegal sexual material shared online can report the activity to the sheriff’s office by calling 559-600-3111 or contacting Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted to missingkids.com.