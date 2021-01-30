Violence erupts in Fresno overnight as a 23-year-old man is shot and killed, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening following a disturbance in southeast Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m., at East Normal Avenue and North Mayfair Drive.

Officers found two victims — one with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The other victim, a 56-year-old man, was struck and had a minor wound. It was unclear if he was shot or injured by some type of shrapnel during the violence. Police said they believe he was an unintended victim. He was listed in stable condition.

Fresno police Lt. Anthony DeWall said investigators were still trying to piece together details of the incident. He said it does not appear to have been gang-related, but the motive for the violence remained unclear.

DeWall said police believe there was some type of disturbance at another location involving the victim and others earlier in the evening. Eventually, the victim and others clashed again at Normal and Mayfair, and at least one person opened fire.

The shooter fled the scene in a small blue sedan, heading west on Normal. At least one other person was also in the getaway vehicle, DeWall said.

“We have some witnesses who are willing to talk to us, and some are not,” DeWall said. “We’re trying to sort it out.”

DeWall said there were “quite a few people” involved in the confrontation.

Normal and Mayfair near First Avenue was blocked off for several hours as detectives investigated the city’s latest homicide.

It was the eighth homicide of 2021. Last year at this time, there were three.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.