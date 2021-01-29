Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say. It’s the seventh homicide of year

Fresno police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning in central Fresno.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at East Belmont Avenue and North Fulton Street, where arriving officers discovered a man in his 20s who had been shot in his upper body.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue did not identify the victim, but said he did not appear to be homeless and detectives can not rule out a gang connection.

It was not known how many gunshots were fired, or how many times the victim was struck.

It was the seventh homicide of 2021. Last year at this time, there were three.

