Tulare man behind bars for suspected killing of two Fresno teens

A Tulare man was booked in jail for allegedly killing two Fresno teenagers earlier this month, authorities said Thursday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide units arrested 24-year-old Brian Macias Villanueva of Tulare.

Villanueva is accused of killing 19-year-old Javier Soriano and a 14-year-old boy on Jan. 10.

The teens were found shot to death inside of a vehicle at Road 36 and Avenue 264 in Tulare.

Authorities said detectives gathered enough evidence tying Villanueva to the murders.

Detectives believe both victims met up with Villanueva at the location where they were shot.

Villanueva’s court day is set for Feb. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting at 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.