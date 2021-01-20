Man shot and killed by officers in Fresno. Police say he was on parole for sex crimes

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue said officers were called to the area of Kings Canyon Road and South Jackson Avenue around 5 a.m. to assist a parole officer checking on a parolee who was tampering with an ankle monitor.

La Blue said the man was a “known gang member” who had been convicted of raping a 12-year-old. Officers used a GPS device to find the monitor, which had been removed and was in a parking lot.

The officers searched for the suspect to arrest him, and when they found him, he “presented a weapon,” described as a “small, hand-held tool,” and lunged toward one of the officers. Another officer discharged his firearm, and the suspect died at the scene.

The police department, the Fresno City Attorney’s Office and the Office of Independent Review are investigating the incident.

Kings Canyon between Maple and Cedar avenues will be closed for several hours as part of the investigation.