Sanger man arrested for allegedly possessing images of children being raped, sheriff says

A Sanger man has been arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of images of children being raped, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Sergio Monrroy, 22, was arrested Wednesday after detectives conducted a search warrant at his home on the 1400 block of Hoag Avenue in Sanger. Officers discovered he had more than 600 photos and videos of children, including infants, being raped.

Monrroy was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possessing child pornography, including enhancements for possession of obscene material. His bail was set at $60,000.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are urging anyone with additional information about Monrroy that could help in the investigation, to call Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

Anyone with information about any illegal sexual material being shared online, please make a report by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, valleycrimestoppers.org or submit a cyber tip at missingkids.com.