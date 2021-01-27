Highway shooting in Tulare County sends UPS truck driver to the hospital, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday in Tulare County where two commercial trucks, including a UPS driver, were shot at.

According to CHP spokesman Brian Liles, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at northbound Highway 99 between Avenues 184 and 200.

Liles said the UPS driver was traveling on the highway when a vehicle driving alongside shot him. The UPS driver got off the freeway to a safe location and called for help.

Officers arrived and the man, who was struck multiple times, was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with non-life-threatening injuries, Liles said.

Another commercial driver who reached his destination not too far away discovered his trailer was also struck.

The truck driver told officers he saw the UPS driver behind him and didn’t realize that the vehicle was shooting “until it was too late and started shooting at him,” Liles said.

The driver of that truck wasn’t injured.

Liles said they are not sure the shooting is due to road rage and don’t have the suspect’s vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 559-734-6767.