Fresno man trolls people on social media reading about his arrest in Clovis

Within hours of bailing out of jail, a Fresno man taunted people on social media who commented about his arrest.

David Hernandez, 24, was arrested on burglary charges early Thursday after police said he tried breaking into a Clovis home while using a 10-inch hunting knife to pry open a door.

Clovis Police uploaded a booking photo of Hernandez and summarized why he was arrested on a Facebook post.

The public post generated several shares and likes and comments, including a couple of replies from Hernandez himself that appear to troll readers, Clovis police said.

“I’m sure he’s already back on the street! Catch and release is the norm now!” wrote a Facebook user on the Clovis PD page.

To which a Facebook account with Hernandez’s name and photo replied: ‘“Back to your mom’s house lol.”

On another comment, a Facebook user wrote: “Probably arrest and released.”

That prompted a “YUP” response with two crying hysterical emojis from Hernandez’s suspected Facebook account.

Clovis Police Arrest Early Morning Hot Prowl Burglary Suspect in North ClovisEarly this morning at approximately 3:36... Posted by Clovis Police Department, California on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro said such trolling from an arrested party does not happen often but said he’s seen an increase of such taunting in the past year.

“People are getting out for serious crimes and laughing about it,” Munro said. “I can tell you that the victim in this ordeal was at home in the middle of the night and does not think it’s real funny.”

Munro also clarified that Hernandez bonded out of jail rather than being released early due to controversial COVID-19 safety protocols.

“You’d think someone would realize what they’ve done and show some remorse,” Munro said. “But obviously, they don’t care.

“But it is a free country. As long as they don’t cross the line and harass their victims or threaten others, they still have the right to say way what they want.”