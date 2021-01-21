Emergency treatment for fentanyl exposure after Fresno officers respond to collision

Two Fresno police officers were given an emergency antidote after they were possibly exposed to the opioid fentanyl as they responded to a traffic collision.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the traffic officers went to a collision at West Shaw Avenue and Highway 99.

Police spokesman Jeff La Blue said when the officers left the scene and were near West San Jose and North Marty avenues, both began feeling ill. Other officers, who carry the chemical Narcan, used the antidote to treat the two.

Fresno police and sheriff’s officers carry Narcan because it can stop a fatal overdose from Fentanyl and other opiods.