Dirty politics: Clovis City Council candidate swiped rivals’ campaign signs, police say

A Clovis City Council candidate faces felony charges after police says video evidence caught him stealing campaign signs belonging to two rivals.

Spokesman Jim Munro said Herman Nagra will be booked on counts of grand theft for stealing $1,200 in signs from two rivals, Diane Pearce and Vong Mouanoutoua.

Mouanoutoua is the incumbent, and contacted police Tuesday when he reported stolen signs. Police checked city cameras and identified a white Ford pickup as the suspect vehicle and a suspect who appeared to be Nagra.

Officers obtained a warrant and Thursday morning found signs in Nagra’s backyard near Temperance and Gettysburg avenues.

Munro said Nagra admitted the theft to officers.