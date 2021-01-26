Clovis West High mourns death of former player who died in tragic Fresno County accident

Tyson Hilliard, 19, a former Clovis West football player and wrestler, died in an accident on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Clovis West Athletics

The Clovis West community is mourning the death of Tyson Hilliard, who died in a tragic accident in Fresno County on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was remembered as “tough, smart and loyal” who was “a great person.”

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Golden Eagle Tyson Hilliard. Tyson was tough, smart and loyal; a great teammate and even better person. His smile and vibrant personality were equally infectious, and he will be missed by so many. Our hearts go out to his family,” Clovis West Football wrote on Twitter.

Hilliard’s uncle, Josh Price, echoed those sentiments and praised his work ethic.

“Always ready for the next task,” Price said. “He was a hard worker. He was always happy go-lucky and growing into a very upstanding young man who was excited about life. I’m at a loss of words.”

According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas, officers responded to a traffic collision at 8:15 a.m. Sunday at North Avenue near Temperance Avenue.

Salas said Hilliard was driving a black Toyota 4Runner west on North when the vehicle drifted off the paved roadway.

Hilliard tried to get the vehicle back on the roadway, but over-corrected and the vehicle slid sideways to the south across both lanes of traffic and struck a wooden power pole and overturned.

The power pole was sheared and the power lines fell to the ground.

Salas said Hilliard exited his vehicle and touched a live power line that was hanging near his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified Hilliard on Monday.

Clovis West athletic director Matt Loggins said Hilliard played football and wrestled and graduated in 2020.

Friends of Hilliard posted remembrance on Twitter.

Rest in Peace Tyson Hilliard...

a tremendous competitor who always gave his very best.

With a heavy heart we are are broken at the news of the tragic passing of one of our mentees and FieldUP alums Tyson Hilliard. Tyson was such a live personality who made an impression on everyone he met. His smile was contagious and his heart was full of joy.



“With a heavy heart we are are broken at the news of the tragic passing of one of our mentees and FieldUP alums Tyson Hilliard. Tyson was such a live personality who made an impression on everyone he met. His smile was contagious and his heart was full of joy,” Purpose Field executive director Elon Paige said in a tweet.

A GoFundMe account was established and many have donated.

“I got a message over the GoFundMe from a kid who is a senior now at Clovis West,” Price said. “Didn’t personally know Tyson, but every time he would see Tyson, he was laughing and made people around him laughing and how was a positive influence in their life, that kind of broke me down. I felt Tyson took a lot my lessons to heart and tried to live them.”