He trolled social media after getting arrested in Clovis. Now he’s been arrested there again

Clovis police have re-arrested a 24-year old Fresno man, after he trolled their Facebook page for a similar arrest last week

David Hernandez was taken into custody a second time on Tuesday after detectives say he was caught on video trying to break into a home on Alluvial and Clovis avenues on Jan. 21. The attempted break-in occurred in the same area of town and around the same time as the hot prowl burglary he was arrested for last week.

In that case, Hernandez allegedly used a 10-inch knife to break into a home around 3:30 a.m. Someone inside called the police and Hernandez was arrested, but quickly bonded out of jail due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Within hours of bailing out of jail, Fresno man David Hernandez taunted people on social media who commented about his arrest, according to Clovis Police. Jim Munro Twitter screen shot

Within hours, an account with Hernandez’s name and photo was trolling users on the Clovis police Facebook page, which featured a post about his arrest, along with his wild-haired mug shot.

One user wrote: “I’m sure he’s already back on the street! Catch and release is the norm now!.”

Hernandez replied: ‘“Back to your mom’s house lol.”

The account replied to a similar comment with two hysterical crying emojis and the word “yup.”

This time around Hernandez remained in Fresno County Jail at least overnight. He was in jail as of Wednesday morning on charges of attempted residential burglary and probation violation.