Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Fresno. Here is what police know

Motorcycle rider is killed after a collision in Fresno, California on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a collision Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on East Ashlan Avenue, near Cedar Avenue.

Fresno police Lt. Jordan Beckford said a man was traveling westbound on Ashlan on his motorcycle when a truck made a northbound turn toward a nearby shopping center and struck him. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Beckford said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Westbound Ashlan Avenue is expected to be closed for the next two hours, police said.