Lock your doors, Clovis police warn, after catching armed man trying to break into home

A 24-year-old Fresnan was arrested early Thursday after police say he tried to break into a home on Fallbrook near Peach avenue in Clovis.

A resident inside the home on West Fallbrook Avenue near North Peach Avenue called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report noises outside that sounded like someone trying to get in.

Police arrived and found David Hernandez trying to pry open a door with a 10-inch hunting knife. He was taken into custody and was booked into the Fresno County Jail on burglary charges.

Hernandez had no prior connection to the home or resident and was visiting a friend in the area, police said.

These kind of hot-prowl burglaries, where someone breaks in while the occupants are home, are not common in Clovis, police said, but they do occur.

Residents are reminded to look their doors at night and set an alarm if possible.

They should call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.