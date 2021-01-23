Couple driving in Fresno caught in middle of gunfire. This is what police know

A couple traveling in southwest Fresno was possibly caught in a middle of a gunfire Saturday evening, police said.

According to Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes, officers responded to a 12-round Shotspotter call around 7 p.m. at Jensen and Clara avenues.

Reyes said as officers arrived, they located shell casings on the roadway. A call, however, came in at 7:10 p.m., in the 2600 block of South Lee from the couple to say their vehicle was shot at on the driver side.

Officers arrived and noticed an older man with an injury to his left arm. It was believed he suffered a gunshot wound but Reyes later said the injuries were from shrapnel.

The man was taken to Kaiser Permanente and is listed in stable condition.

As officers were investigating the shooting, police in the area of Marks Avenue and Highway 180 spotted a vehicle matching the description involved in the shooting.

The unit attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, continued on eastbound Highway 180 and ended at Stanislaus and Thorne avenues, Reyes said

The driver fled from the vehicle before he was arrested in the alley.

“It does have some evidence that we believe was involved in a shooting,” Reyes said. “We have identified the vehicle through witnesses that were involved in the original shooting.

“What we haven’t determined is that the individual that ran from the vehicle taken into custody if he’s involved in the shooting. That is going to take a little work by our detectives and figure that out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.