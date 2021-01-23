DUI arrest after single-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Fresno sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Fresno sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash and one person was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two men, both 26-year-olds from Kingsburg, were in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic that ran off the road at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound Highway 41 offramp to McKinley Avenue.

The men were not identified.

The car went airborne and then rolled several times.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.