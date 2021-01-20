Fresno woman arrested on human trafficking charges involving a minor in Bakersfield

A Fresno woman has been arrested on charges of human trafficking involving a minor, Bakersfield police reported Wednesday.

Javonna Lewis, 22, was arrested Jan. 15 and booked into Kern County jail after detectives were able to identify the suspect and then obtain a warrant for her arrest.

The 17-year-old victim was safely recovered and reunited with family, police said.

Police said they were alerted to a possible human trafficking within the city of Bakersfield.

Detectives investigated the possible human trafficking and with the assistance of the Fresno Mult-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, the suspect was located and arrested at a Fresno home.

Lewis was booked in Kern County Jail on charges of torture, kidnap, human trafficking with force, human trafficking of a minor, pandering of a minor and penetration with a foreign object with force.

Bail for Lewis was set at $1.25 million.