Man 19, shot near Fresno State. Police say it was a drug deal gone bad

Fresno police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot in what appears to have been a drug deal gone bad near Fresno State.

The shooting took place about 11 a.m. on North Sixth Street and San Jose Avenue, about a half-mile from the campus. Lt. Richard Tucker said the 19-year-old victim was with a woman who apparently was his girlfriend when he drove to the area. Tucker said the man may have come to the area before to make a similar transaction.

He was confronted by a man armed with a firearm who fired at least one shot, striking the victim as he sat in his car. The woman was not injured. The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police were told the gunman ran to a nearby apartment complex, and were trying to find him.