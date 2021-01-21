He was trimming roses in Fresno’s Tower District when someone stuck a gun in his face

A gardener was robbed of his pickup and trailer early Thursday after a bandit stuck a gun in his face while he was trimming roses in the Fresno’s Tower District.

The incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. at North Wishon and East Peralta avenues, where the victim was working. He said that the suspect walked up to him and put a gun in his face and said: “Give me your wallet or I’ll kill you.”

He then made off with the victim’s red pickup. Police located the truck about a block away, in front of Fresno City College. But gone were the victim’s keys and his cell phone.

The victim said he couldn’t provide much information about the bandit, except to say that he “speaks English better than I do,” but was also Hispanic and about 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

The victim refused to have his pickup towed, because he knew that would cost him several hundred dollars, but was trying to find a way to get another key from the Ford dealer.