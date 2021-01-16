Fresno woman warming up vehicle confronted by armed man. She ran, then shots rang out

A woman escaped injury when she was shot at Saturday morning, Fresno police said.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex near Shaw and Holt avenues just east of Marks Avenue.

According to Fresno police Lt. Tim Tietjen, the woman was warming up her vehicle to go to work when she looked up and saw a man standing in black clothing and a camouflage mask pointing a gun at her.

The suspect ran to a nearby waiting vehicle, described as a gray Hyundai.

Tietjen said the woman got out of her vehicle and ran inside her apartment when the suspects drove up and stopped. The passenger got out of the vehicle and shot twice, striking the apartment.

The woman wasn’t injured.

The suspects sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.