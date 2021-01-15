Fresno police talking with driver who left scene after woman hit, critically injured

A woman was in critical condition after she and her boyfriend were struck by a car early Friday night near a southeast Fresno intersection, according to police.

The car did not stay at the scene, police said, but a woman later called and admitted to being the driver. No arrest had been made as the investigation continued.

Officers received reports of the incident about 5:45 p.m. near Maple and Inyo avenues, just north of Kings Canyon Road, according to Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

A woman was found in the roadway suffering from major injuries. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The boyfriend was only grazed by the car’s side mirror.

Fresno police investigate the scene after a woman and a man were hit by a car that then left the area near Maple and Inyo Avenues in southeast Fresno on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. . Larry Valenzuela Fresno Bee

Officers learned that the pair were crossing the street near the intersection when a red vehicle traveling north on Maple struck them. The woman wound up 100 feet down the street from where she was hit, Reyes said.

The car drove off, but a short time later police received the call from the apparent driver. Officers have made contact with the woman, Reyes said.

Officers were still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.