Crime
Road rage in Visalia includes a smoke bomb, police say, and lands woman, 22, in jail
Tempers got out of hand and a smoke bomb allegedly flew in an apparent road-rage incident that led to a 22-year-old woman’s arrest in Visalia.
Officers were sent to Mooney Boulevard and Beverly Drive just after noon Saturday for a reported case of road rage, the Visalia Police Department stated in a news release.
A man told officers he was driving his gray Honda, near Tulare Avenue and Mooney, when, he said, he accidentally cut off the driver of a silver Jeep.
The Jeep driver, later identified as Alisa Flores, 22, tried to run the Honda off the road, police said, and threw a lit smoke bomb into the car.
The man pulled over, only to have the other driver get out and flash a knife and threaten him, according to police.
Family members of the man tried to detain the woman but she left the scene.
Flores returned to confront the family a second time, police said, and was arrested.
She was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and throwing objects at a vehicle with intent to harm.
