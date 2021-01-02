Road rage in Visalia includes a smoke bomb, police say, and lands woman, 22, in jail

Tempers got out of hand and a smoke bomb allegedly flew in an apparent road-rage incident that led to a 22-year-old woman’s arrest in Visalia.

Officers were sent to Mooney Boulevard and Beverly Drive just after noon Saturday for a reported case of road rage, the Visalia Police Department stated in a news release.

A man told officers he was driving his gray Honda, near Tulare Avenue and Mooney, when, he said, he accidentally cut off the driver of a silver Jeep.

The Jeep driver, later identified as Alisa Flores, 22, tried to run the Honda off the road, police said, and threw a lit smoke bomb into the car.

The man pulled over, only to have the other driver get out and flash a knife and threaten him, according to police.

Family members of the man tried to detain the woman but she left the scene.

Flores returned to confront the family a second time, police said, and was arrested.

She was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and throwing objects at a vehicle with intent to harm.