Fight leads to a stabbing between two homeless men in central Fresno, police say

A homeless man was stabbed in the neck in central Fresno on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A homeless man in his 40s was stabbed in the neck after a fight with another homeless man in central Fresno, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. near the Grocery Outlet at East Swift Avenue and North Effie Street, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno police Lt. Anthony DeWall said officers found the man with a single stab wound to the neck that was initially thought to be “pretty serious.” The 48-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The wound is considered non-life threatening, DeWall said.

The man told officers he thought he was punched, but realized he had been stabbed after seeing blood. The man walked to a tent and asked if he can use a cellphone for help.

The suspect, described by the victim as a Black homeless man, fled on foot, police said.

Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras to see what led up to the fight and stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.