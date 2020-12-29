Man stabs brother, sets house on fire. Family dog dies, Fresno police say

Fresno police Tuesday pulled a a man to safety after he allegedly stabbed his brother and then set the family home on fire during a standoff. A dog died in the blaze.

The hours-long incident began about 7 a.m. at South Cedar and East El Monte avenues in southeast Fresno.

Sgt. Paul Cervantes said the man, who was not named, is in his 40s and had an active warrant and a restraining order. During a disturbance, he reportedly stabbed the brother and then refused police orders to come out of the home.

After about two hours, the man set the blaze and officers pulled him to safety as flames erupted out the doorway of the home.

A 3-year-old pit bull that was in one of the bedrooms died in the fire, despite firefighters efforts to rescue the animal.

Cervantes said the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for mental health issues.