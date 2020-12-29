Man takes bullet to his neck while driving with young daughter in Fresno, cops say

A 27-year-old man was shot at while in a car with his 8-year-old daughter after another vehicle with about 4 to 5 men inside pulled up next to the victim and opened fire, according to Fresno police. The victim managed to flee but crashed the vehicle and landed in a field. He was shot once in the back of the neck, though the injury was considered non-life threatening. The child was uninjured. The Fresno Bee

A man who was driving with his 8-year-old daughter in the car was shot at and hit Tuesday afternoon in southwest Fresno.

The incident started around 3 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard Church Avenue, where the the victim, a 27-year-old man, was approached by another vehicle with about 4 to 5 men inside, according to Fresno Police Lt. Anthony DeWall.

It ended a couple of blocks south near MLK and Annadale Avenue, where the victim tried to flee from the gunfire but ended up crashing a white sedan and landing in a field.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of his neck, which was considered non-life threatening, according to DeWall. He was transported to a local hospital.

The daughter did not suffered any injuries — from the shooting or the collision — DeWall added.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspects.

Police said the suspects had followed the victim as he fled but took off after the car crashed.

A firearm was located near the scene but police were not sure how it was connected to the shooting, if at all, DeWall said.

The victim was not completely cooperating with police and providing only limited information, DeWall added.

The suspects remain loose.