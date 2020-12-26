Fresno clerk ducks to avoid bullets in dramatic robbery video. Can you help find suspect?

Video captured the robbery of a central Fresno gas station in which two shots were fired, narrowly missing the clerk on duty. Now police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The robbery happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at a Chevron gas station at 1155 W. Belmont Ave.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the station’s store while wearing a hoodie that appears to be burgundy in color along with distinctive blue sneakers and holding a gun in his right hand. He had the hood pulled up and was wearing a face mask.

The suspect walks toward the register, where another customer is waiting, while at first holding the gun high as he demands money from the clerk.

As the robbery continues, he lowers the weapon and points it toward the clerk through an opening of a protective screen along the counter as he directs her to take the money out of the register.

After turning briefly to scare off any customers still inside, the man reaches for the cash the woman had placed on the counter. Two shots are seen being fired as the clerk crouches, and the suspect gathers the money and walks away toward the door.

The woman was not hit by either shot, Fresno Police Sgt. Brian Valles said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Hull at 559-621-2080 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. Those who provide useful details can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.