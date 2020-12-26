Man, 18, and a woman are hurt after shooting triggers crash at Fresno intersection

A shooting late Friday involving two cars at a northwest Fresno intersection left an 18-year-old wounded and triggered a crash that involved a third car and led to another injury, police said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Christmas night at West Shaw and North Brawley avenues, according to Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.

Two vehicles were southbound on Brawley Avenue when someone in one of the cars opened fire, Benson said. The driver of the car that was fired on went through a red light and collided with a third vehicle headed east on Shaw.

A male passenger who was shot and the man who was driving were seen running from the scene. Officers found the men who fled near San Jose Avenue, with one of them having suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition.

A woman driving the other car involved in the collision was hurt and also underwent treatment at the hospital but was expected to be OK. There were at least two passengers with her but they were uninjured.

Investigators still didn’t know Saturday what led to the shooting, police said. No description of the car carrying the assailant was available.

The scene extended from Shaw and Brawley to San Jose and Brawley, a stretch of about 1.5 miles. Traffic was interrupted for several hours.

At least 10 shell casings were found along Brawley. It was not known if more than one person opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.