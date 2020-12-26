Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Police investigate Christmas night shooting of Fresno teenager

A 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was found by police in the 2800 block of East Norwich and Angus avenues Friday night.

Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson said the teenager was shot with a single bullet that went through his hand and into his knee.

Benson said the victim told officers that he was shot at another location and a car picked him up and took to the house at Norwich about 6 pm. Officers searched the second location but did not find any signs of a shooting.

Benson said police are continuing their investigation.

Profile Image of Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez
A Valley native, Robert has worked at The Fresno Bee since 1994, covering various topics including education, business and agriculture. He currently covers courts.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service