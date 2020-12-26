Police investigate Christmas night shooting of Fresno teenager

A 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was found by police in the 2800 block of East Norwich and Angus avenues Friday night.

Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson said the teenager was shot with a single bullet that went through his hand and into his knee.

Benson said the victim told officers that he was shot at another location and a car picked him up and took to the house at Norwich about 6 pm. Officers searched the second location but did not find any signs of a shooting.

Benson said police are continuing their investigation.