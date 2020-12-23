1,400 vape pens recovered after Clovis home-invasion robbery. Police arrest 5, seek 1

Five people have been arrested in connection with Clovis home-invasion robbery, with a sixth arrest expected.

Included in the items recovered by officers: 1,400 marijuana vape pens.

Clovis police say the four men, all between 18 and 22 years old, entered an apartment near near Clovis and Santa Ana Avenues before 8 a.m. Dec. 11. They were armed with semi-automatic handguns, some with red laser sights and hog-tied the occupant with zip ties so they could take designer clothing and shoes, cash and the vape pens, which were worth $64,000, police said.

Clovis police identified three men — Jaan Pinedo, Angel Ramirez and John Searless — from Fresno and one — Jonathan Simmavong — from Clovis. The woman, identified as Brianna Houston of Fresno, had once lived at the apartment and is suspected of providing the men with a key, police said.

The arrests were made after multiple search warrants in which detectives recovered the property, along with five handguns, ammunition and zip ties, police said.

Pinedo, Ramirez, Searless and Simmavong have been booked into Fresno County jail on several felony charges, including robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm and conspiracy. Houston was booked for conspiracy, robbery and false imprisonment.

The sixth suspect is facing charges including robbery, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

Property recovered from a home-invasion robbery in Clovis, CA, including some 1,400 vape pens. Clovis Police Department