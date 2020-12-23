Man working on his vehicle in Fresno County parking lot killed in accident, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 61-year-old Kerman man was killed Wednesday afternoon while working on his vehicle at a Fresno County supermarket, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 17000 block of Whitesbridge Avenue, in the Shasta Market parking lot, west of Kerman.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the man was standing in front of his Ford Ranger attempting to jump his vehicle’s battery with a portable charger when the vehicle suddenly moved after leaving it gear as the jump occurred.

The Ranger moved forward and struck the man. Salas said witnesses tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.