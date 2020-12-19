‘White supremacist’ arrested in Denver, police say, ending abduction of Fresno girl

A 40-year-old “white supremacist” and “well-known advocate for pedophilia” faces charges in the abduction of a 12-year-old Fresno County girl, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Daniel Larson of Catlett, Virginia, who unsuccessfully ran for public office in 2017. In 2008, Larson threatened to kill the president of the U.S. and was sentenced to federal prison.

In the Fresno County case, Larson is facing five felony counts including kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child with the intention of sex, according to law enforcement.

Images show Nathan Larson in a Denver booking photo, left, and a political campaign photo. Larson, a 40-year-old man from Virginia, is accused of abducting a 12-year-old Fresno girl and taking her on a flight headed from Fresno to Virginia. He was arrested and the girl found during a layover in Denver. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be requesting extradition back to the Fresno County jail. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

If convicted, he faces life in state prison, with the possibility of parole, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims during a Saturday morning news conference.

The girl was reunited with her family on Monday night, according to Mims.

“This particular case is extremely disturbing, very far reaching across our nation,” she told reporters during the news conference.

Larson is jailed in Denver, where he also faces a misdemeanor for harboring a minor, Mims said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24, and during that hearing, an extradition request will be made to bring him to the Fresno County jail.

On Monday morning, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department received a report about the missing girl, setting off an investigation that reached to Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C. and involved several law enforcement agencies.

