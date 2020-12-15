Fresno Bee Logo
Crime

Sex crimes suspect jailed. Fresno County detectives searching for possible 1990s victims

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating potential victims of sexual assault.

A 56-year-old man, identified as Erasto Vasquez of Fresno, was arrested in September and accused for sexual assault.

The man remains in jail with a $120,000 bail.

The man is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14 years old, and the alleged additional molestation occurred in the Easton area during the early 1990s.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who never reported the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

