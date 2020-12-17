Longtime Fresno elementary teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a student, police say

A longtime teacher with Fresno Unified School District was arrested this week for child molestation, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Aaron Butler, 47, was accused of molesting a former student, and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under the age of 14, according to Fresno County Jail records.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail on Tuesday and released from custody Wednesday after posting bail of $75,000.

Butler, a second-grade teacher at Gibson Elementary in north Fresno for the past two years, has worked for Fresno Unified since 1999.

He was placed on administrative leave, according to the district.

“The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system,” Fresno Unified said in a statement. “Fresno Unified will support the Fresno Police Department as they continue to investigate the matter.

“In the event these allegations are proven factual, the District will take swift and appropriate action.”