Tulare mystery: Who is this slain shooting victim?

Tulare County sheriff’s detectives are asking for helping identifying a man gunned down Oct. 23 near Orosi.

The crime took place near Avenue 408 and Road 144. An autopsy determined the victim died of a gunshot to the upper torso in a homicide. Through a computer sketch, the victim was described as Hispanic, between 25 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches and 185 pounds. At the time of his death, he was wearing blue jeans, a gray polo shirt, black shoes and a baseball cap. He is believed to be from the Orosi area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 559-733-6218 or email tcso@tipnow.com.