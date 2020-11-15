Porterville woman arrested after man found killed in car on Tule River Reservation

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, investigating the discovery of a body found inside a vehicle in 100 block of Reservation Road on the Tule River Reservation, announced the arrest Sunday of a Porterville woman on a homicide charge.

Tulare County Sheriff’s officials said that at about 11 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a report of a car accident. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot.

The man, who has not been identified, was dead.

Homicide detectives worked throughout the morning and identified 44-year-old Sheila Bray, from Porterville, “as the suspect responsible for the murder,” according to a news release.

Bray was taken into custody without incident and booked at the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steve Sanchez or Detective Brad McLean at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or 800-TIPNOW.