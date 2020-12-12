Fresno Bee Logo
Motorcycle rider shot, run over on Highway 41 near Fresno, sparking CHP investigation

A woman was shot while on a motorcycle, then died after falling off and being run over by vehicles along Highway 41 south of Fresno early Saturday, officials said.

Fresno-area California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the agency is investigating the case as a homicide.

Reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle came in about 1:45 a.m. along northbound Highway 41 between Conejo and Mountain View avenues, east of Caruthers.

Officers found the woman, who was not named, dead after being struck by at least two vehicles traveling northbound on the highway.

An initial investigation indicates the woman was a passenger on a motorcycle when she was shot, Salas said, causing her to fall onto the road.

At least one of the vehicles that struck the woman remained at the scene and the driver was cooperating with the investigation, Salas said. There were no immediate details on whether the motorcycle stopped or just drove away.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP at 559-262-0400 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

