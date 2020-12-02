Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Fresno, police say. Suspect may have fled on foot

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the central part of the city Wednesday evening.

According to Lt. Andre Benson, a man was shot just before 5:30 p.m., while he was in his vehicle at the intersection of West Clinton and North Weber avenues.

The man, in his early 30s, was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died, Benson said.

“We do know the victim, at some point, pulled into the parking lot and there was an altercation occurred between him and another subject,” Benson said. “At some point, that subject retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the victim.”

Witnesses provided aid to the man near a smoke shop before officers arrived.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Benson said there is no suspect information, but someone was seen running southbound. Officers are canvassing the area to locate that person and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.